EndSARS: Hackers target govt’s websites as NBC’s Twitter account gets hacked

The Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission has been hacked as the #EndSARS protests continue in several locations in Nigeria.

In a tweet, the hackers said they are “Anonymous”.

But Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Muhammad Buhari, said, “Twitter has helped take control of the hacked NBC account.”

Daily Times gathered that the posts on the Twitter handle, @nbcgovng, were in support of #EndSARS.

Posts on the Twitter handle showed that the last official post was made on October 15.

Around 12.00am, the hackers posted an image sensitising people about the #EndSARS protest with the official logo of NBC attached.

The hackers said their mission is to “expose the government’s secrets and dirty files”.

“#EndSARSBrutality #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeriaNow – We #Anonymous Group Of Hackers will continue supporting the citizens of Nigeria. Expect Us – #Hacked,” the hackers announced.

They also asked Nigerians to suggest other government agencies’ websites they want to be hacked.

“Good morning, great Nigerians. TGIF and it’s also a good day to #ENDSARS and #EndSWAT. Which government website(s) would you want us to play with? #TwitterDown #NBChacked,” they added.

Though the handle is yet to be verified by Twitter, it had been used for official communication by NBC.