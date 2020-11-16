EndSARS: Feminist coalition dragged to DSS by Islamic scholar

Malam Lawal Gusau, an Islamic scholar and security expert has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the role a group popularly known as Feminist Coalition played in the #EndSARS protests, Daily Times gathered.

A complaint was also lodged against a member of the coalition, Fikhirriya Hashim, who is based in the United Kingdom.

The letter titled, ‘Complaint of Instigation of Public Disturbances, Instigation of Nigerians Against a Government Institution (Nigeria Police Force) and Subversion of Nigerian Democracy Against one Fikhirriya Hashim and Her Organisation, Feminist Coalition’ is dated October 26, 2020.

The petitioner also wrote to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), the British High Commission, the African Union, the United Nations and the United States Government.

Gusau alleged that the Feminist Coalition helped finance the #EndSARS protests, which later turned violent and led to the killings and destruction of properties.

The petition read in part, “Fikhirriya, a Nigerian residing in the United Kingdom, has been the brains behind the crisis and she did confess in her social media postings as well as interview with the BBC Hausa Service.”

The Islamic scholar stated that it is legitimate to criticise the government but it is wrong to do so in a malignant manner as this could affect public peace.

He said Section 50(3) of the Criminal Code states that a ‘seditious intention’ is an intention to raise discontent or disaffection among the citizens or other inhabitants of Nigeria.

The petition further read, “So, we hold Fikhirriya, her NGO and all those related with the protests responsible for lives that were lost as well as all the properties destroyed by the protesters across the nation.

“In view of the above, we wish to request you to use your good offices and God-given position to commence full-scale investigation, arrest and prosecution of Fikhirriya and her co-travellers.

“We have attached all documented facts that will not only prove our evidence but will give you more insight into Fikhirriya’s excesses and disrespect to the people and government of Nigeria.”

PUNCH

