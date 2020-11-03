EndSARS: Ezekwesili, others react as Immigration stops Odele from traveling

The Nigeria Immigration Service has stopped one of the advocates for the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele, from traveling.

Odele, had through her Twitter handle, @Mochievous, mobilised her 219,000 followers during the protests.

She had also offered free legal aid to persons who were unjustly arrested during the demonstrations.

Confirming the development in a newsletter sent out on Monday, the lawyer said she was on her way to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday when she was accosted by immigration officers.

She wrote, “For my birthday, I had planned a trip to the Maldives. It was really for a break as the events of the last three weeks have exhausted my mind and body in a way I have never been exhausted in my life.

“I went to the airport, passed through immigration, and while I was putting my bags through the body and baggage scanner, the immigration officer who had previously cleared me, called me back. He told me he had orders from above to detain me.

“Okay, at this point I’m like excuse me, my flight is in an hour. On what grounds are you detaining me?” He didn’t respond. Instead, he goes to his computer where he typed in my name and something that looked like a ‘wanted poster’ popped up on the portal.

“He blocked my view so I couldn’t see most of it but I saw some of it. And it read something like – ‘This person is under investigation by XYZ Intelligence Agency. If seen, they should be apprehended on sight.’”

Odele said she was detained while her passport was seized by the officers and she was made to miss her flight.

Daily Times reports that former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili and otehr Nigerians have reacted to this.

In a tweet, She said that she has written to the National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno to retrieve the passport of a lawyer Modupe Odele allegedly seized by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday.

Today, I have written to Babagana MUNGONO, the National Security Adviser of @MBuhari @NGRPresident to immediately retrieve @Mochievous Modupe Odele’s passport from the SSS and publicly apologize for trampling on her freedoms.



Maybe they’ll be wise this time. We’ll wait and see. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 3, 2020