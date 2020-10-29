EndSARS: Deji of Akure sues for calm, warns against killing, arson

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has frowned at the unwarranted killing, maiming and destruction of property, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests that have engulfed some parts of Ondo State.

Oba Aladelusi stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Michael Adeyeye, on Tuesday in Akure.

The royal father appealed for calm and restraint, saying that the protests has been hijacked by hoodlums.

According to him, the suspension of the protests will afford government and security agencies the opportunity to apprehend the miscreants who had taken advantage of the situation to embark on destruction and looting of both private and government property across the state.

He, however, commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the proactive measures, which he had taken so far, particularly by compensating those who lost their valuables to the crises.

Oba Aladetoyinbo expressed support for the government’s resolve to apprehend the hoodlums, with a view to making them face the full wrath of the law.

He also appreciated the youths in Akure, the state capital, for coming together to salvage the situation, notwithstanding their different political affiliations.

“It is an understatement to say that your fruitful efforts helped in restoring normalcy in Akure.

His Majesty salutes your courage in this regard. “He is equally happy with the cleaning activities carried out in all major roads and streets in Akure by the youths and sincerely appreciates the youths and all the quarter chiefs for their remarkable efforts,” the statement said.

While urging the youths to channel their genuine grievances to the appropriate quarters through democratic means, Oba Aladetoyinbo added that they should be on the look-out so that all the criminal elements among them could be flushed out.

He noted that there was no iota of doubt that their voice had been heard loud and clear by the appropriate authorities.