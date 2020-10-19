EndSARS: Buhari needs help signing his resignation letter — Imam of Peace

Islamic Peace Advocate, Imam of Peace has called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari following EndSARS protest.

Daily Times reports that on his twitter handle on Monday, he urged that the President needs help reading and signing his resignation letter.

He wrote, ”Has Buhari resigned yet? Maybe he needs help reading and signing the resignation letter.

READ ALSO:

”Either Buhari is a lying fraud or the current person in office is not the real Buhari. Which one is it? In both cases a resignation is overdue,” he added.

Has Buhari resigned yet? Maybe he needs help reading and signing the resignation letter. #EndSARS #EndSWAT — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 19, 2020