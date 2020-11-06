EndSARS: Boko Haram started with youth protests, Zulum reveals

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has revealed that Boko Haram terrorists started with youths agitations and protests.

Gov Zulum made this known in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said this while warning Nigerian youths who have been taking part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful.

Zulum, whose state has remained the epicentre of the activities of insurgents, told the youths that the Boko Haram crisis in the North Eastern part of the country started with protests by youths against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital, Maiduguri.

He said that over one million people have been displaced as a result of Boko Haram activities which were fallouts of the protests against the use of helmet.

He said while innocent people are bearing the brunt, some of the arrowheads of the protest have relocated from the state to Abuja, Lagos or abroad.

“On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful.

“The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protests by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders. You have seen the situation now,” Zulum added.