EndSARS: Akwa Ibom extends curfew by 13 hours

Akwa Ibom State government has announced the extension of curfew by 13 hours from 12noon on Friday to 7am on Saturday, 24th October 2020.

The curfew was imposed by Governor Udom Emmanuel, following the violent demonstration that erupted after two persons suspected to be EndSARS protesters were shot dead by a suspected security agent along Willington Bassey Way, Uyo Akwa Ibom State.

The commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, in a statement on Friday, said the extension was due to the unfolding events and situations being monitored by the state and security agencies.

“Due to developing situations being monitored by the state government and security agencies and the inevitable need to protect citizens and property, based on overriding the public interest, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has extended the curfew, which was initially due to expire by noon of 23rd October 2020, till 7 am on Saturday, 24th October 2020. This curfew has a statewide effect.

“Expectedly, there will be a total cessation of movement, except for those on essential duties, who must show proper identification.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to remain at home, as security agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this order.”