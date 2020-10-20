EndSARS: 4 feared dead as hoodlums burn police station in Abuja

Four persons have been reportedly dead as hoodlums set ablaze Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to the Daily Times, the station was set ablaze after a clash between security operatives and hoodlums on Tuesday, October 20.

The eyewitness said that the outrage started from Sokale junction in Dutse to where the police station is located and four persons have been confirmed dead, adding that a police officer was rumoured dead.

READ ALSO: Suspected #EndSARS protesters kill cop, burn down police station in Lagos

This has caused unrest to traders and residents of the area.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the deployment of riot policemen nationwide to protect lives and property.

The IG also deployed police operatives to strengthen security around custodial facilities nationwide.

A statement on Tuesday, by the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, titled, ‘Attacks on police facilities, others: IG orders deployment of anti-riot police officers,’ explained that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on two custodial facilities and a police station in Edo State, on Monday.