EndSARS: 2 dead as hoodlums burn Apapa Iganmu Police Station [VIDEO]

Suspected hoodlums have burnt down the Apapa Iganmu Police Station in Lagos State, Daily Times reports.

The incident occurred around 09.45 am on Thursday, October 20.

According to an eyewitness, identified simply as Muibudeen, who spoke to the Punch, noted that policemen shot at the hoodlums before they set the police station ablaze.

The spokesperson of the Apapa-Iganmu Local Government Area, Ayo Micheal said, “Yes, the station has been attacked.

“The burnt Station is in Apapa Iganmu but serviced both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda.”

Micheal noted that two persons were allegedly shot dead in the incident.

He added, “What happened is that some boys came out this morning. They assembled themselves at Orile Junction. They were about marching down to Apapa. Just like yesterday that they started at Apapa Ports. They were on their way to Apapa, I learnt they passed through the police station and protested there.

