Ending Malnutrition and Child mortality in Nigeria

Ending malnutrition and child mortality in Nigeria is as vital as giving Nigeria children education. As I have come to realize nutrition and education goes hand in hand children that are slow to learn, children that seem to lack retentive memory are easily seen as misfits either by school teachers or parents. What they fail to know is; slow learning, low retentive memory, stunt in growth is mostly symptoms of malnutrition (one must not have kwashiokor before parents acknowledge that such a child is suffering from malnutrition).

According to UNICEF “malnutrition seems to be wide spread in northern Nigeria” but I believethere are malnourished children in every state in Nigeria.

About 53% of Nigerian children are malnourished, to me it is not just enough for the government to invest in hospitals but to also invest in nutrition especially for pregnant and delivering mothers.

I have learnt that the ministry of health is investing to make available ready-to-use therapeutic food for pregnant and delivering mothers.

The question is how do we ensure that these therapeutic foods are available to rural communities?

With the feeding programme embarked on by the FG which is another way to curb malnutrition, what consumer protection bodies are supervising this scheme to ensure that the nutritional standard is maintained?

Is SON, CPC, NGOs and other health/nutritional bodies involved in the scheme?

I believe in other to overcome malnutrition and child mortality in Nigeria, the Federal Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and with the help of consumer protection body, NGOs must partner to win the fight against malnutrition and child mortality in Nigeria.

Founder Yellow Jerrycan Save a Child Foundation