End SARS: Government will resist a repeat of violence — Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has said the Federal Government will not entertain a repeat of the violence that erupted across the country in the wake of the recent #EndSARS protest, Daily Times gathered.

The minister disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister quoted the President as saying that relevant stakeholders, including the youth, will be carried along to forestall a repeat and build a peace process in the country.

Asked whether it would include a crackdown on potential protesters, the minister replied, “On the issue of #EndSARS that you have raised, what we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that destroyed a lot of properties, public and private, individuals in this country.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria in top 5 with top-notch electricity framework