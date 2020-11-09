End SARS: FG bows to pressure, releases Moe Odele’s passport

The federal government has released the illegally seized passport of End SARS advocate, Modupe (Moe) Odele.

Immigration officials blocked the activist from boarding an international flight on November 1.

Two days later, the legal practitioner went to retrieve her passport but was told she is under investigation. On Monday, Modele announced that her official document has been returned.

“Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much, everyone, for the help and concern”, she tweeted.

The lawyer, Feyikemi Abudu, among others rose to prominence during the agitation for an end to police brutality.

They offered free legal representation to citizens arrested and detained during the demonstrations.

It is believed that authorities moved against Odele for her involvement in coordination and supply of emergency services on health and security, facilities, equipment, protest materials, among several needs.

Currently, bank accounts of those who received funds linked to the End SARS campaign have been blocked.

Daily Post

