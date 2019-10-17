Every year, as soon as the third quarter is behind us, it seems like the floodgates open, which means that customers could be in generous mood.

Without warning, there are a countless number of businesses rushing to cash in on a spending frenzy. To make the most of this season, you need to have a clear marketing plan to guide you and your business to make the most of the end of year sales.

October is here, that means in business, you are most likely to plan on how to boost revenue for the 4th quarter, maximize your 2019 marketing budget, and set yourself up for success in 2020.

For the last quarter of the year, setting good goals are necessary for brands to capture their consumers and improve sales.

ALSO READ

Also ensure you set SMART goals — goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, timely and relevant. This is because, the more specific you are, the easier it will be to gauge the deviation and whether your goals have been met.

A key goal is sales promotion which is apparently important but deciding what you want to achieve and the results you want to get at the end of it all is an added advantage.

Increased sales is another goal to consider to make better moves in your brand. To increase sales you may have to introduce new products or services, expand your market, increase your marketing activities or improve customer service. If you are a manufacturer, this could mean increasing your productivity to meet demand.

Another great goal to set is to increase brand awareness. To increase brand awareness, get influencers to display your product, use branded packaging, double down on social media Ads and for Online businesses, researching Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies related to your products or services can help you increase brand awareness.

Promoting a new product or service and gathering user feedback or content are also important goals for brands to consider.