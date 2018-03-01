Emulate Kwara over stoppage of ex-Govs’ pensions, Saraki tells states

The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, called on other state Houses of Assembly to emulate the Kwara State House of Assembly in putting a stop to wastage of public funds on payment of pensions to office holders.

Saraki gave kudos to the state legislature for passing the bill to suspend payment of pension to former Governors and Deputy Governors who have held public office in the state.

According to Olu Onemola, Head of New Media in the office of the Senate President, Saraki, who stated this in his official social media pages, commended the Kwara State Speaker, Hon. Ali Ahmad and the State House of Assembly for passing the bill, following his conversation with the Speaker two months ago.

Under the new law, any former governor or deputy governor would cease to enjoy their state pension during periods that they hold a political or public office.

Saraki said, “I am pleased that following my conversation with Kwara Speaker, Hon. Ali Ahmad, two months ago, the Bill to suspend the payment of Pension to former Governors and their Deputies when they hold a Political or Public office was passed into law yesterday by the Kwara House of Assembly.

“Moving forward, it is my hope that other States Assembly will take a cue from Kwara State and pass similar pieces of legislation into law.