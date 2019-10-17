Mr Momoh Aliyu, a financial expert has urged state governors to emulate the Federal Government by cutting down their travelling expenses and utilise it for development projects.

Aliyu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The expert was reacting to directive by the Federal Government that henceforth there would be slash in travelling expenses of its officials.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved additional cost saving measures for immediate implementation.

This was in a bid to curb leakages and ensure efficiency in the management of resources of government.

In a statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the president said the decision was aimed at instilling financial discipline and prudence, particularly, in the area of official travels.

“Henceforth, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are required to submit their Yearly Travel Plans for statutory meetings and engagements to the office of the SGF.

“Or the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for express clearance within the first quarter of the fiscal year before implementation.’’

Aliyu who is also the Managing Director of Cyber1 Systems Network International, explained that the development was a wakeup call to governors and indeed all other governments’ agencies in the country.

He said overhead cost of traveling in the budget was alarming and taking chunks of the vote heads.

“The action by the president is an act of setting the pace to other parastatals, ministries and states governments,’’ he said.

The expert said that Nigerian Government had over the years been criticised of wasting and mismanaging the scarce resources.

He described the development as the right step in the right direction.

“The ministers and other government functionaries should understand the need to be on seat to attend to pressing issues.’’

Aliyu also acknowledged the efforts of the ministry of technology in ensuring e. government systems.