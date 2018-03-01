Empowerment: Akeredolu takes FOWOSO to Akoko S’ West

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has led members of the Forum of Wives of State Officials (FOSOWO) to Akoko South West where women and youths from the local government were empowered.

At the colourful event held at African Church Grammar School, Oka Akoko, Arabinrin Akeredolu observed that the empowerment programme was FOWOSO’s way of walking the talk and creating a pathway for women’s advancement regardless of who they are or where they lived.

According to the first lady, every Ondo State woman should benefit from FOWOSO as the goal is to raise the consciousness of women for greater accomplishments.

Akeredolu also added that projecting women to the forefront starts with acquisition of knowledge and skill so that they can be in a position to cater for their families.

She used the opportunity to challenge cultural and social misconceptions that affect the potentials of women stressing that women must rise up to take their pride of place towards the development of the society.

Her words: “What we are doing here today is historic – Some of these women have been trained in different skill areas. We are going to give them start up tools. And for those who already have skills and don’t have the capital to start up, we will provide them with it”.

In her welcome address, the chairperson of Akoko South West Local Government, Mrs Florence Oloruntogbe thanked Akeredolu for the historic visit to the local government.

She also used the opportunity to congratulate the Akeredolu -led government for its one year in office stressing that the first lady has to a large extent , demonstrated her commitment to the development and empowerment of womenfolk in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji Edet, who lauded the FOWOSO empowerment Outreach programme of Her Excellency, encouraged the women and youths to make good use of the opportunity being handed to them.

Also present were the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Hon. Lola Fagbemi, Hon. Victor Olabintan, Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Gboyega Aderarati, Wives of Commissioners, SSA Women Affairs, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, SA Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Tope Daniyan, Chairmen and the Chairpersons of Local Government in Ondo State among others.

Earlier, Akeredolu paid a courtesy visit to Oba (Dr) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, OON , ascended the throne as Olubaka of Oka-Akoko where she called for supports towards programmes that promote women empowerment in Ondo state.

The climax of the event was the distribution empowerment kits which include laptops, sewing machines, hair dryers, grinding machines and cash to women from the local government.

Certificates and start up kits were also given to all those who trained in various skills such as bead making, wig making, shoe making, soap making and cosmetology.