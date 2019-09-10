The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NYSC), has distance self from the fake text and online messages in circulation, stating that the registered candidates for recruitment should check their e-mail messages for their names.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, Emma Okeh, in a statement made available to Daily Times said that the Corps is yet to shortlist names of successful applicants for interview.

“It has come to the notice of the Management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps that some unscrupulous elements has taken advantage of this process to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through

sending fake text and online messages stating that the registered candidates for recruitment should check their e-mail messages for their names and shortlisted candidates should report for screening and training at different designated locations in the country.

“We hereby inform the general public and all applicants that the names of successful applicants for interview is yet to be shortlisted and no screening dates has been fixed for anyone.

“However, compilation of eligible applicants is still on-going and shall soon be shortlisted for interview and further processes. Only successful candidates who registered via the Board official website will be contacted and it will be officially published in conventional media.”

Noting this gimmicks by fraudsters, the Commandant General, Abdullahi Muhammadu, while briefing the Management staff at the Corps

Headquarters stated categorically that the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services Board which is legally responsible for the recruitment exercise into the Corps has not sent out any message to applicants regarding screening time-table or checklist for interview.

Muhammadu disclosed that a panel to investigate individuals or group of persons behind the fake messages has been set up and in due course they shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“In the same vein, the Corps uses this medium to warn the general public mostly desperate applicants not to fall victim of the fraudsters peddling fake messages especially on social media and therefore, enjoin all applicants to disregard any false information or directives requesting for any form of payment, screening and training, restating that,

the Corps neither contract nor hire anyone to carry out the recruitment exercise on her behalf other than the Board. Therefore, applicants are to seek information from the right source in order not to fall prey of antics of scammers.”