The emotional moment a US Army National Guard Sgt surprised his mother at work, after just returning from an assignment abroad, has moved viewers.

In the viral video, the young man named Christopher Williams is seen dressed in his uniform as he walks towards the sightseeing trolley his mother drives in Savannah, Georgia.

In the trailer sat his mother and the moment she saw him, she stood and ran towards him screaming, “My baby is home.”She hugged him and refused to let go, then kept planting kisses on his face.