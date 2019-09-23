Game of Thrones, an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO has smashed records by topping the list of awardees, winning the most prestigious prize, ‘’best drama’’ despite the eighth and final series receiving a mixed response from fans and critics.

The series which attracted votes at the 71st Emmy awards on Sunday held at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, attracted a record viewership on HBO and has a broad, active, and international fan base.

The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, and concluded on May 19, 2019, with 73 episodes broadcast over eight seasons.

The best drama series prize for Game of Thrones and the best supporting drama actor award for Peter Dinklage meant the fantasy epic won 12 Emmys in total, including the trophies it took home at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys.

It triumphed in spite of a lukewarm response from critics and fans, many of whom signed a petition to have the whole season remade.

The show is already the most honoured series and most-nominated drama in Emmy awards history.

One of the HBO fantasy’s stars, Peter Dinklage, also took home the prize for best supporting drama actor.

BBC reports that Fleabag star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who took home the prize for best leading comedy actress, best comedy series and best comedy writing, is the is the first British-made show to be named best comedy series.

Among other British winners include Ben Whishaw, who won best supporting actor in a limited series for his role in BBC One’s A Very English Scandal, Charlie Brooker, who won best television movie for Netflix’s Bandersnatch, British writer Jesse Armstrong, whose work on HBO’s Succession won him best writing for a drama series.

See list of Emmy Awards 2019 biggest winners

12 – Game Of Thrones

10 – Chernobyl

8 – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

7 – Free Solo

6 – Fleabag

5 – Love, Death & Robots

5 – Saturday Night Live

Includes Creative Arts Emmys