Emir Sanusi boycotts Ganduje’s swearing-in ceremony

By Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was yesterday sworn-into office at the famous Sani Abacha Stadium, just as the embattled Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, was conspicuously absent at the ceremony.

This might not be unconnected with the recent feud between the emir and Gov. Ganduje, who created four additional emirates out of the old Kano Emirate and is charging the emir for alleged partisanship and embezzlement.

However, the event was witnessed by the Emirs of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

The oath of allegiance and the oath of office were administered to Gov. Ganduje and his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna by the Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Nuraddeen Sagir Umar.

Addressing thousands of APC supporters, Ganduje explained that his government was stoutly committed to sustaining major cardinal thrusts that seek to lend credence to the issue of continuity in governance with due emphasis on consolidation and fine tuning the quest for building viable projects that can stand the test of time.

According to him, his major areas of concern were education, health, job creation, security and water supply knowing that it was part of his campaign promises aimed at making Kano a role model worthy of emulation across the country.

He added that monies accruing to the state from the federation account would be judiciously used in building infrastructure that can be used for eternity by the people of Kano state.

“As I took my oath of office today, along with my deputy, I am determined to treat every sector of governance on a case by case basis for greater results, knowing that my government had been consistent in effecting remarkable giant strides in the last four years.

“You can all bear me witness to the fact that we have not relented in our concerted efforts to make Kano great and we are ever ready to sustain the tempo.

“On education, we have resolved to forge ahead with the free concept of education which would be made compulsory for the younger ones to have a good taste of democratic governance and equally, extend a similar gesture to our students in tertiary institutions in the face of our resolve to subsidize education at higher level to an appreciable extent.

“On healthcare delivery, you can also bear me witness that we have successfully completed and upgraded two multi-million naira hospitals located at Zoo Road and Ginginyu, in addition to equipping them with state of the art facilities for citizens of the state to benefit.

“These giant strides could not have been possible without the firm commitment and doggedness of a responsive and responsible government,” he stressed.

He however, stated that the State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Agency had in the last four years investigated high profile cases bordering on graft with some influential public officials brought to book, positing that the commission was still investigating some prominent personalities on allegations of financial impropriety and shady deals.