Daura (Katsina state) – The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar, has commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar,

Osinbajo was in Daura for the turbanning ceremony of Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Musa Haro.

Haro was bestowed with one of the Daura emirate’s highest traditional title, Danmadamin Daura, by the emir.

Osinbajo , Lawan, el -Rufai grace turbanning ceremony in Daura



Umar described Osibanjo as the most trustworthy vice president of Nigeria who has the best interest of Nigeria on his mind.

The emir said that the traditional institutions in the state ms the country would continue to identify with the Buhari-led administration.

The royal father noted that the turbanning of Haro as a district head without portfolio was due to his contributions to the development of the emirate and Nigeria at large.

Prominent among the dignataries who attended the ceremony were the chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, Gov Nasiru El Rufai of Kaduna State and the deputy governors of Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe and Kano states. (NAN)