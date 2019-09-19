Chairman of the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating abandoned projects in the Niger Delta, Rep. Nicholas Ossai says that the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emiefele and the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will appear before the committee today (Thursday) over abandoned projects being executed by Commission.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Rep. Ossai said they are to answer queries relating to the abandoned projects by the NDDC managing.

“Some of the documents we requested from the CBN have come and we are looking forward to receiving him on Thursday by 12 o’clock.

“I believe we might ask one or two questions from the documents we have received; that is what we are going to do. I know the CBN governor is a law-abiding citizen.

“What we did is to protect the interest of the Niger Delta people, who are a part of the people of Nigeria, whose money have been released to do a good job for them by the federal government.

“The investigation we are conducting will unravel a lot of issues and make sure that some of these contractors go back to site to execute those jobs abandoned over the years; that is the essence of the summons.

“So the CBN governor is going to appear on Thursday, including all directors and the acting chief executive of NDDC, who is also a director of a department,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the essence of the investigation by the House is to return contractors to site and for the ad hoc committee to get all relevant documents.

Rep. Ossai said that the committee would make sure that contractors that have collected money without going to site will be made to go back to site or the monies recovered.

He also said that the committee would ensure that contractors that have executed jobs will be paid by the appropriate authorities.

