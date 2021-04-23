Embassy: Akufo-Addo never advised Nigerians to question Buhari

The Ghanaian High Commission in Nigeria has refuted President Nana Akufo-Addo’s alleged criticism of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The comments that were trending on social media, according to an official, were fake news.
According to the source, Akufo-Addo holds the Ghanaian-Nigerian brotherhood in the highest regard.
Ghana must learn from Nigeria’s mistakes, according to Akufo-Addo, and never again make such a mistake in their past.
“The Nigerian government is ethnic in nature, not nationalistic. What I don’t understand is why Nigerians aren’t outraged enough to make a difference.”
But the embassy said there is no occasion either in private or public, where Akufo-Addo attacked Buhari or Nigerians.
The mission blamed “enemies of the two brotherly countries” who “wish to continue to see a needless conflict between the two countries’ good citizens.”
The official said there will continue to be peaceful coexistence among the good people of Ghana and Nigeria”.
