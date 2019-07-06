Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Following their suspension alongside five other colleagues, two members of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu and Wole Oke had condemned the decision of their party, the Peoples Democratic Party to suspend the them.

The party had on Friday after a meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid over alleged roles played in the announcement of House minority leadership positions on Thursday.

Hon. Elumelu whose name was announced as House Minority Leader by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila instead of the party’s choice, Hon. Kingsley Chinda said he was shocked by the party’s decision.

He said “I am surprised and shocked, that the National Working Committee of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) can sit and take a decision without giving room for fair hearing,”

Giving reason for failing to honour the party’s summon Friday morning, Elumulu said “I lost an aunty and left Abuja immediately after plenary in the House of Representatives on Thursday and travelled to Delta state. Though I left immediately after sitting not midnight.

“Secondly my gateman received the letter at 7.45pm and he called me at 8pm

” I tried to reach out to the other members named in the letter to see if they could be at the meeting and found out they were also out of town.

“Out of respect for the party, I interacted my Special Assistant to write to the party and request a new date. I would have expected that if the date, we suggested was not convenient for the party, they would have proposed another day when we could have appeared before them.”

However, he said he has “great respect for the party and am ready to serve.”

On his own part, Hon. Wole Oke said his suspension as one of the most loyal party member is unfortunate.

Reacting, he said “it’s unfortunate if the party suspends it’s most loyal member for towing the path of honour and constitutionalism.

” I owe my party and it’s leaders a duty of care to advise appropriately as one of the ranking members of the House. I have discharged that duty. I advised my party leaders appropriately about our House rules provisions about nomination of our leadership. That PDP alone can’t do it without other 8 political parties

“On speakership, PDP had no candidate. I follow my conscience, i follow what my constituents clamoured for. I followed practices and conventions”