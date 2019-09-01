Minority Leader of the House Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu has said that the challenge of xenophobia suffered by Nigerians in Diaspora, especially in South Africa may not be fully addressed until the federal government create favourable conditions that would discourage migration.

Addressing journalists in Asaba on Sunday, the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency disclosed that the House would grapple with the issue and other insecurity challenges once it resumes from recess, stressing that the House had earlier set up a committee to find lasting solutions to the recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Rep. Elumelu also expressed concern over the growing insecurity challenges in the country, adding that “the House has constituted standing committees and I believe that as soon as we resume, one of the first things that we will look into is the issue of xenophobia and other killings that are ravaging us in the country.

“I have no doubt that we have the capacity to handle these challenges.”

He however, enjoined Nigerians in the Diaspora to come back home and contribute to the development of their fatherland, stressing that the rising challenges of xenophobia will be nipped in the bud once Nigerians do not have reasons to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“Most importantly, is for the nation to be up and doing in terms of creating the critical infrastructures that will ensure that people are discouraged from leaving the country in search of whatever they may be looking for.

“Once we have that in place, it will to a larger extent mitigate against people migrating out of the country,” the lawmaker reasoned.

On development in Delta state, Rep. Elumelu commended the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for addressing illegal migration through its youth empowerment policies among others, adding that Gov. Okowa in the last four years plus has done well in all areas.