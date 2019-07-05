The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to a viral photo of embattled Senator Elisha Abbo purportedly having a conversation with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu. Abbo.

Some Nigerians dug the photo out and released it online even as the senator is currently being investigated for assaulting a nursing mother in an Abuja sex toy. The release of the picture fuelled suspicion that the lawmaker was an associate of the IGP whose officer was in the shop while Abbo assaulted the woman.

However in a statement released on Thursday July 4th, the Nigeria Police Force said the picture was taken in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s office when the IGP paid the governor a courtesy visit during a security meeting with northern traditional rulers in Kaduna on April 30.

Whatever may be the motive behind the display of the picture at the time when the senator is under investigation, be it known that the IGP, a public servant, interacts with every Nigerian, irrespective of their status, political leaning, tribe or religion, etc. in the course of discharging his duties as the number one cop of the nation.

The public should therefore disregard the obviously mischievous intentions of the author of the post,” the police statement read