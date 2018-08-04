Eleka heads for tribunal, files petition against Fayemi’s victory

*Wants court to declare him winner

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ekiti State Deputy Governor in the just concluded governorship election on July 14, 2018, Prof. Kolapo Oluwole Eleka on Friday filed over 700- page petition against the victory of the Governor elect. Dr Kayode Fayemi.

In his complaints before the Election Petition Tribunal, Eleka is asking the tribunal to declare him as the winner of the governorship election.

Eleka, who filed the petition at about 6pm at tribunal in Ado Ekiti on Thursday said, “I formally filed the much expected petition against the results of the July 14, 2018 governorship election, which was openly manipulated by political desperadoes, using instruments of the federal government.

“Like I have maintained, I am challenging the election results not out of desperation to be governor, but for reasons of future and posterity, and largely on behalf of the people of Ekiti, who were taken aback by the outcome of the election.

“Withouts doubt, the will of the people was subverted by those who have chosen to take Nigeria back to the dark days of ballot stuffing, ballot boxes snatching and outright falsification of election results and I believe they deserve to get justice.

“As law abiding citizens of our country, the only path of honour to take in a situation like this is the process that we have initiated today, to seek redress against the use of security forces and other instruments of the federal government to suppress the will of our people.

“Sadly, the desperation of the APC to take over all states in the country, especially those under governors like Dr. Ayodele Fayose perceived as uncompromising has destroyed all the gains made by the PDP government regarding free, fair and credible elections.

“The mood of Ekiti people when the beneficiary of the electoral robbery was declared winner and up till today is a pointer to the resolve of the people not to accept the subversion of their will and we have answered their calls to use the judiciary to get back their mandate.

“In doing this, we have presented overwhelming discrepancies in the results declared by INEC to the tribunal to adjudicate upon and I am confident that the popular mandate of the people of Ekiti will not go unrestored.

“I therefore want Ekiti people to keep hope alive, remain strong and resolute in their belief in God.

“While we go through this judicial walk in exposing the electoral thievery of July 14, 2018, we urge the good people of Ekiti State, especially my teeming supporters to remain calm, peaceful and prayerful, bearing in mind that those who stole their mandate will not enjoy the benefits for long.”