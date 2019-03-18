Electoral reforms: Only stiff penalties will ensure compliance – Rep-elect

A House of Representatives member-elect under the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo state, Chief Kingsley Chima, says only very stiff penalties for electoral offenders will ensure compliance to electoral laws.

The member-elect, who pledged support for the reform, urged the 9th National Assembly to prioritize Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) submissions for the reforms.

Chima, who would be representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, stated this in Lagos on Sunday during a thank you visit to Imo people from the constituency residing in Lagos.

Our reporter recalls that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had while presenting certificates of return to National Assembly members – elect in Abuja, said that the passage of laws few weeks to elections was not in the best interest of the nation’s democratic development.

The House of Representatives member – elect agrees with this position, asserting that “we all have our agenda based on the needs of our constituents, but the issue of reforms must take precedence over all others as it is the only way to guarantee the nation democratic existence.

“What happened during the 2019 general elections in some states is despicable. We cannot continue to have lawless polls in which some people snatch ballot papers, intimidate others and destroy election materials without serious penalty,” Chima said.

He said that any reform without very stiff penalties for offenders would amount to a waste of time of the assembly.

“The only way to stop electoral malpractices in Nigeria is by ensuring that rules guiding the conduct of elections are obeyed to the letter and those who disregard the laws are punished severely.

“If those Nigerians who engage in electoral malpractices know that they will be brought to book and face many years in jail, the 2019 elections will not have recorded many cancellations in various areas.

“As much as other technical issues and card reader malfunctions pose challenges during the polls, the worst challenge is the violence, rigging and deaths that trailed the polls.

“In reforming the present laws of elections in Nigeria, I urge all lawmakers of the 9th Assembly to come to the table with a selfless attitude for the future of the nation.

“2023 may seem far but it is near. Tackling the challenges will ensure hitch free upcoming elections especially the 2023 general elections,” he added.