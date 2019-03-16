Election victory: Ogboru, Uduaghan, Omo Agege should work with Okowa- I Go Dye

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Popular stand-up comedian, Francis Agoda, a.k.a I Go Dye, may not be a politician but overtime he has proved himself an advocate of peace and good governance of some sort.

Little wonder he wasted no time in congratulating the returning governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, on his victory at the Governorship and House of Assembly elections which took place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, across the nation.

“I congratulate you because it’s an overwhelming victory and your personality as a humble man, reflected in Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, not as the executive Governor of Delta state that won you a second chance to be re-elected”, he said while celebrating the governor’s re-election.

He appealed to the opposition, Great Ogboru, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Omo Agege and the entire people of Delta State to embrace peace and work together for the development of the state.

“At this point, I kindly call on all Deltans, most especially the political class to embrace one another. This should be a moment to build our state and bring about even development in all sectors, irrespective of party affiliations.

We should nurture a common goal of unity and develop the state. I appeal to Great Ogboru, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Omo Agege and all political class in Delta State to work with Okowa to develop the state.”

While specially congratulating Senator Omo Agege, the humour merchant advised him to do all within his power to create more job opportunities for the youth in Delta State, if he eventually emerges Senate President.

“I also use this medium to congratulate Sen. Omo Agege, who shall be representing us for the second time, to work effortlessly to drive the course of opening all our sea ports to create jobs for our youths.

If in his favor God grants him the honour of becoming the next Senate President, he should work in the path of nobility and accord a friendly disposition to the governor of Delta State.

The level of development which is desired in Delta State honestly requires the collective responsibility and support of every one.

We cannot achieve the goal of development without cooperation of oneness and above partisan affiliations. Let’s forge on a new path of sacrifice and lasting peace, with just one goal as brothers and sisters. Once more congratulations to you all”, he said.