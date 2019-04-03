Election tribunal receives 34 petitions in A’Ibom – Scribe

The Governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, says it has received no fewer than 34 petitions as at April 1.

Secretary to the tribunal, Sidiq Abubakar made this known in a document made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Uyo.

Abubakar said that one of the petitions was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Nsima Ekere against Gov. Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the tribunal also received two petitions emanating from the senatorial election, adding that Sen. Godswill Akpabio of the APC filed one against Christopher Ekpenyong of the PDP for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

The secretary also said that Bassey Etim of the APC filed another petition against Sen. Bassey Akpan of the PDP for Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, adding that eight petitions emanated from the House of Representatives while 23 petitions were received for the state House of Assembly elections out of the 26 House of Assembly seats.

“We have received 34 petitions, including that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Nsima Ekere, two petitions from the senatorial election and eight from the House of Representatives election. Others are 23 petitions from the state House of Assembly election,” he said.

The tribunal also received one petition filed by a PDP House of Assembly candidate, Gerald Umoh against Nse Ntuen of the APC for the Essien Udim State Constituency.

No date has been fixed for the tribunal to begin its sitting.