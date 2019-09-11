Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Abdulfatai Buhari

The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport.

Buhari is the Senator representing Oyo North in the senate.

The judgement, which was read by Justice Sambo Daka, on the petition, marked EPT/OY/SEN/09/2019, stated that the petitioners Mulikat Adeola-Akande and her party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to prove their petition beyond a reasonable doubt.

Also among the panel were Justice Anthony Akpovi (Chairman) and Justice Chinyere Ani.

The panel also awarded a cost of N150,000 against the petitioners.

(NAN)