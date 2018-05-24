Election sequence: Court dismisses APC chieftain suit against NASS

A Federal High Court in Enugu has dismissed a suit filed by a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Anike Nwoga, challenging the bill by the National Assembly to change the sequence of the 2019 General Election through amendment of the Electoral Act.

Delivering judgment on the suit, Justice Mohammed Liman, the presiding judge, held that the plaintiff, Nwoga, had no locus standi to institute the court action and therefore, the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain it.

According to Justice Liman, for a person to have access to court, he must affirm his locus standi, otherwise the suit is not justiciable.

He maintained that the affidavit deposed by the plaintiff does not show he had any justiciable interest, neither did he disclose any special injury that the amendment would cause him.

The judge noted that the plaintiff did not claim to bring the case on public interest like the case of Fawehimi versus Federal Government, which he was relying on, but on the grounds of injury that would be inflicted on him as a registered voter who had conditioned his mind that he would vote for the presidential election first and others as scheduled by the INEC and that altering the sequence would incur additional cost from public funds.

Expounding further, Justice Liman said the case of Adesanya versus the Federal Government makes it clear that a person must have special interest to institute a matter in court, but in the instant case, the plaintiff has not proved that he would incur any personal injury should the National Assembly change the election sequence.

On the claim by the plaintiff that the action of the National Assembly is in bad faith and targeted against President Buhari and that INEC was the body duly empowered to organize, conduct and supervise elections, Justice Liman said: “What legal right has he (plaintiff) where there are individuals directly affected or is he trying to tell us that the President and INEC are incapable from stopping the National Assembly from amending the Electoral Act in a manner that is unconstitutional.”

“I hereby not only declare the plaintiff as lacking in locus standi, I hereby dismiss the suit,” Justice Liman said.

In a reaction outside the courtroom, the counsel to the plaintiff, Godwin Onwusi said they would look at the judgment and decide the next course of action.