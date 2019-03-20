Election petitions: Bulkachuwa warns judges against compromise

…Says, erring judges will be punished

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa has warned that she will descend on any tribunal judge found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties while adjudicating in election related petitions.

Speaking during the induction programme for justices of the appellate court, who are chairmen and members of election petition tribunals in Abuja on Wednesday, Justice Bulkachuwa said that each member of the tribunal shall be closely monitored by her office.

Bulkachuwa, who said time is of essence in election petitions, urged members of the election petition tribunals to desist from granting frivolous adjournments and to also discourage the practice of employing undue technicalities or any act capable of causing delay in the dispensation of petitions.

According to her, the judiciary has been a major role player in the sustenance of democracy in the country by adjudicating in all cases that arose from pre-election as well as post-election activities.

She said that “I need not remind you that the assignment ahead of you is enormous and due diligence, and professionalism is expected from each and every one of you.

“Always be law abiding and do not allow yourselves to be stirred by emotions, fear, or sentiments. You are expected to be in charge of your courts.

“The judiciary is in the limelight and as judicial officers, we should discharge the responsibilities reposed on us, both individually and collectively by dispensing justice in accordance with the law without fear or favour, affection or ill-will within the dictates of our conscience and oath of office.”