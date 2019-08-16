A foremost socio-cultural group in Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Patriots, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what it described as carefully doctored reports propagated by its media agents.

The group accused the APC of making moves to misguide, misinform and possibly blur public perception of the genuine outcome of the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom State.

The group made its stance known at a press brief held recently in Uyo by its chancellor, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen and secretary-general, Rt. Hon. Usenobong Akpabio.

Inuaeyen said: “In its usual abrasive manner, the APC, through its social media jobbers, has released several articles, press statements and social media posts to further its campaign of calumny on the last general elections.

“Perhaps, its leadership hopes by copiously weaving these lies against the widely commended exercise it can, by any chance, influence the governorship/National Assembly and state assembly elections’ petitions tribunal outside what is legally available to the jurists.”

Inaueyen stated that APC, “fully aware that its petitions, will suffer a similar fate as its unpopular candidates, now resorts to throwing wild and unsubstantiated accusations, falsely alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

colluded with the Akwa Ibom state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the 2019 elections in favour of PDP.”

“Words are cheap, as the broom party finds that it cannot substantiate an iota of all its bogus claims,” he added.

He continued: “Having watched the build-up to the elections and the subsequent outcome, it was manifestly clear that APC, instead of campaigning for votes, had given itself the luxury of employing ‘federal might’ to win the polls, with attendant boast that the elections’ outcome would be concluded in mere three (3) hours.

“The party, through one of its loquacious apostles, had even likened their planned electoral approach to the manner the German’s maximum ruler, Adolf Hitler invaded Poland with the infamous statement of “Warsaw saw war and war saw Warsaw.”

“Akwa Ibom people, as peace loving, rose up from all strata and prayed to God to avert the threats, consequently the elections came and went without the ‘holocaust’ as was foretold. The elections were accordingly won and lost.

“APC was expected to exhibit the virtues of true democrats by accepting the outcome and to congratulate the winners, fully aware that the electoral outcome represented the supreme will of the people. Unfortunately, they failed this important patriotic test.

“However, we do understand that should there exist doubt amongst contenders in an election, parties are free to seek legal remedies. But, this must be done evidentially, and not through trial – by – media as done by the APC. This clueless propaganda to misinform the unsuspecting public must stop.

“Let it also be known that it was not only the APC and PDP that contested the general elections in Akwa Ibom as there were over 70 political parties that participated.

Then why is APC the only one crying foul? APC must allow the judicial process to determine validity or otherwise of the wish of the people overwhelmingly made on February 23rd and March 9, 2019. The will of the people should always be respected if we must deepen our democratic process.”