Following one of his promises to be an exemplary leader, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai has today enrolled his son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai in a public school, Kaduna Capital School.

Malam Nasir El-rufai made this promise in 2017, saying that “I will by personal example ensure that my son that will be six years of age in 2019 will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace.”



The governor, who is vigorously reforming the Education sector in Kaduna said, it has a strong commitment to fix public education and raise the standard of public schools so that private education will become only a luxury.