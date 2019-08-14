Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has refused to be treated by the team of Indian doctors assigned to treat him in India

According to him, the doctors who came to treat him were strange to him, as they were not the ones he made arrangements to see.

El-Zakzaky claimed that, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Indian government had connived to change his doctors.

In addition, El-zakzaky, in an audio message on Wednesday, complained about the tight security ordered around him in the Indian hospital by the Nigerian government, which he said, “ is worse than a prison setting.” He further described the security situation as “pathetic and worrisome.”

According to El-Zakzaky, “The hospital officials received us well, they told us that they parked two ambulance vehicles, deceiving the crowd while taking us out through another way, saying that it was for our own safety.”

The secretary of the academic forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa, confirmed the audio to TheCable saying, “The audio is true and the federal government has connived with the Indian government to scuttle the treatment. They brought a new set of doctors instead of the ones the Sheikh (El-Zakzaky) made prior arrangements with.”

He added that, El-Zakzaky, may return to Nigeria over the change in his medical arrangement with doctors in India.