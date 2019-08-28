The Federal Government has alleged that the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has the sole aim of establishing an Islamic State in Nigeria.

The federal government made this claim in a counter-affidavit filed against the IMN motion challenging the Federal High Court’s order of July 26 proscribing the group

The government also said the cleric had the full support of the Iranian government to achieve this aim.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court who issued the proscription order, on Wednesday, fixed September 11 for the hearing of the motion filed on behalf of the IMN by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).

The IMN, in a notice of motion filed, on August 2, particularly sought the court to vacate the “ex-parte order made on July 26, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/876/2019 between: AGF vs. IMN proscribing the existence and activities of the group in Nigeria under whatever form, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called or referred to.”

The group also asked the court to set aside the order “restraining any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the IMN, under any other name or platform howsoever called or described in any part of Nigeria.”

The IMN stated that the reasons for its requests include that “the ex-parte order made on July 26, was made without jurisdiction, as the order was made against a non-juristic body.