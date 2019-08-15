.Accuses FG of conniving with Indian govt to change his doctors

Leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite, Ibrahim El-zakzaky, has decried the tight security ordered around him at the Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, by the Nigerian government, saying the security around him is worse than a prison setting.

Describing the situation as pathetic and worrisome, the Shiite leader said that the doctors who came to treat him were strange to him, adding that they were not the ones he made arrangements to see.

He has therefore, refused to submit himself for treatment.

El-Zakzaky, in an audio message that went viral on Wednesday, accused the Federal Government of conniving with the Indian government to scuttle his/his wife’s treatment for reasons he said were best known to them.

According to him, the hospital officials after receiving them on arrival deceived the crowd and took them out through another route, under the pretext that it was for their own safety.

He said further that “on getting to the hospital, we were placed under a tighter security situation worse than what we have been witnessing in Nigeria. We are currently, more confined than when we were in Nigeria; worse than a prison setting.

“Nobody is allowed to move an inch without being escorted by these heavily armed people. We then came to the conclusion that we are no longer safe here.”

Besides the tight security, the Shiite leader pointed out that he also had trust issues with the management of the Medanta Hospital, stressing that he wouldn’t allow any doctor he didn’t trust to touch him or his wife.

“The medical officials that advised us to come here are rather helpless. The hospital management said these doctors can only play advisory roles.

“We therefore, resolved that we won’t allow any doctor we don’t trust to touch us because that was not our earlier agreement.

“We sense that some people are looking for ways to finish up what bullets could not do to us. We believe that based on what we are seeing here, we are not safe here. We are only brought here to further imprison us.

“I had been imprisoned before, but I have never seen this type. I think even Kirikiri Prison is not as tight as this place,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the academic forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa has confirmed the audio saying, El-Zakzaky may return to Nigeria over the change in his medical arrangement with doctors in India.

The Daily Times recalls that El-Zakzaky was granted permission by a Kaduna court to be flown to India for medical attention following alleged gun wounds he and his wife, Zenat sustained during a clash with the army in December 2015.

However, days after arriving at the Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, he released an audio clip in Hausa Language, lamenting the tight security around him in the hospital as well as his safety in the country.