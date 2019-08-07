By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja



Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has commended the ruling of the Kaduna state High Court that ordered the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat for medical treatment.



According to the human rights lawyer, the development has saved the country from a major crisis.

“I was pleased to learn last night that the Department of State Services (DSS) announced that the order will be complied with and I think that is a good development,” he said.



The senior advocate of Nigeria also called for the immediate release of others in custody, adding that “I do hope that other court orders including the one of Dasuki will be complied with so that we can join the rest of the committee of civilized nations.”