

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, on Monday, adjourned to August 5, ruling in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat.

The Islamic cleric was absent in court.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria leader and his wife applied for medical bail, citing poor health while in detention.

Counsel to the respondents, who is also the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Dari Bayero, briefed newsmen shortly after the court hearing in Kaduna.

