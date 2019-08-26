Wife of the Kaduna state governor, Mrs. Ummi El-Rufai, says the second phase of loan disbursement for women’s empowerment will soon commence in the state.

She said this during a ‘thank you’ visit by Gida-Gida Campaign Team to Chikum and Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

Mrs. El-Rufai said that the governor has already worked out the modalities to further improve the lives of the people of the state and expressed appreciation to the people for their support towards her husband’s re-election which she said was a demonstration of the bond between the community and the government.

“My husband will do his best to fulfil all his campaign promises and also ensure better and effective service delivery.

“The second phase of the loan disbursement for women’s empowerment will soon commence and many women across the state will benefit,” she said.

District Head of Hayin Danbushiya, Alhaji Muktar Haruna, thanked the governor’s wife for the visit, saying that the re-election of Gov. El-Rufai became necessary so that he could complete the projects he started, particularly those located in the area.

“The governor recently promised to build a secondary school for our community and also to provide a bigger market after relocating us from the previous market,” he stressed.

Haruna said that after the governor’s re-election, he announced the commencement of road construction in various communities across the state, adding that their community was lucky to be a beneficiary.

In an interview, a resident of the community and beneficiary of the first phase of the loan, Saratu Umar expressed gratitude to the state government for the empowerment scheme.

“I am grateful to this administration because I happened to be a beneficiary of the earlier loan disbursed to women by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

“The capacity of my poultry farm has expanded from 50 to 200 birds,” she said.