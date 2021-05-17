El-Rufai: Workers’ protest, strike action won’t stop Kaduna mass sacking

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says protests and strike action embarked upon by workers in the state will not alter plans to sack some of them.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state had embarked on strike to protest against mass disengagement of workers and other alleged anti-labour moves by the government.

NLC National President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said at the flag-off of the action on Monday that it would run its full course unless the state government attended to the worker’s grievances.

READ ALSO: I have raped over 6 girls, Iniobong Umoren’s killer confesses

El-Rufai on his verified Facebook page however insisted that the government would not be intimidated by the strike to shelve its plan to rightsize its workforce.

He said, “Kaduna State Government affirms that the conditions that compel it to rightsize are not altered by the NLC’s campaign of economic and social sabotage.

“The NLC showed in 2017 that it has no interest in public welfare, going violent over 21,780 failed teachers who KDSG replaced with 25,000.”

Meanwhile, as a result of the warning strike, Kaduna has been thrown into darkness by the electricity workers union, supply of petroleum product cut by NUPENG (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers) has called on African leaders, policy, and aviation and railway workers also shut the Kaduna International Airport and the Kaduna-Abuja train service.