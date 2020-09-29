El-Rufai, Wase, Okorocha, Marwa, others lead Ekiti APC reconciliation process

By Tunde Opalana

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has appointed a six-member high-level reconciliation committee for the party’s Ekiti State Chapter, Daily Times gathered.

The committee chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, H.E. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was inaugurated by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Other members of the committee are; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Gen. Lawal Jafaru Isah (Rtd.), Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa (Rtd.) and Mr. Ini Morgan, who serves as secretary.

The party called on party members and leaders in Ekiti APC to approach the Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai-led Reconciliation Committee with all issues so as to achieve amicable settlement in the state.

This, the party said, is in line with the mandate of the APC Caretaker Committee and the President Buhari’s admonition to party members to support amicable and rancor-free settlement of internal party disputes.

