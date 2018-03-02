El-Rufai vows APC will wipe out rascal members from its midst

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has warned that rascal members within the All Progressives Congress (APC), will soon be wiped out.

El-Rufai gave the warning while reacting to the presidential assignment given to the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved members.

Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital Wednesday, the governor said, “We have had people that are unhappy, there are many unhappy people, some of them legitimately, there are some disgruntled people that are unhappy without basis, and we also have rascals and troublemakers who think politics is rascality and to each one there is a different solution.

“The President has established a committee under Asiwaju to reconcile. The President recognises that there are people that have worked for the success of the party and they have not been adequately recognised.

“There is the need to recognise those people, apologise and do something and he said Asiwaju go and do it. There are people who are disgruntled because they are used to the PDP thing of distribution, every month bring money give them.

There are people like that. Those ones there is no solution. They will remain in opposition until you find a way to annihilate them politically. There are rascals.

“They do rebel so that you will negotiate with them. Well, you can keep negotiating depending on the level of rascality. You can choose your rascality and I will say I am wiping you out of the political map.”

On the state of the nation, the governor noted that hope is not lost, saying, “The reasons why Nigerians voted out the PDP in 2015 was because they were tired, everyone could see that the country was heading towards collapse, so many people voted not really just APC but against PDP.

“And since then the various federal and state governments, both APC and PDP have got the message and are trying to govern justly, but they cannot overturn the baneful legacy of gone governments overnight.

“It took us many decades to get to where we are and to get into the hole that we are and we will not be able to get out of the hole overnight in spite of the best efforts.

There is the need to articulate a proper national consensus on what our goals are as a country and what standards, the majority of the citizens will subscribe to rank out Nigeria as a justly govern polity.