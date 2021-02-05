El-rufai threatened that anybody who kills a Fulani takes a debt that is repayable forever – Kanu

While people have continued to react via the various social media platforms available, the IPOB leader in person of Nnamdi Kanu has also voiced out through his twitter handle by reminding Nigerians of what Governor El-rufai of Kaduna said some years back.

It is sad to know that Nigeria is obviously in a state of confusion over the growing rate of insecurity in virtually every part of the country as kidnapping, Banditry and the fulani menace has become the order of the day.

Check out his tweet below,

“In July 2012, el-rufai threatened that anybody who kills the Fulani takes a debt that is repayable FOREVER.

Gov. El-rufai is FULANI and a confident of a Presidency, Army and Police controlled by FULANI. So, what you see now is merciless implementation of the threat”.