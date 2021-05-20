El-Rufai must be retired politically, Medical workers tell Kaduna residents

By Ukpono Ukpong

Medical And Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has called on people of Kaduna state especially the workers, to ensure that El-Rufai is rejected come next election, as there’s no room for anarchists in a democratic dispensation.

Reacting to the recent unleashing of hundreds of thugs on defenseless workers’ led by Global President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, while on a peaceful protest rally against the mass sack and casualization of workers of Kaduna State, the Union’s National President, Comr. Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, expressed shock that such barbaric, primitive and anarchist action could still be practiced in modern day Nigeria.

Therefore, he proposed May 18, to be tagged as a sad day for democracy and a day of mourning by people of the state.

“I want to use this occasion to register our utmost displeasure, disgust and dismay at the naked display of executive rascality exhibited by the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mal. Nasir El-Rufai by unleashing hoodlums on defenseless workers’ led by Global President, Comrade (Dr.) Ayuba Wabba, while on a peaceful protest rally against the mass sack and casualization of workers of Kaduna State.

“So for Mal. El-Rufai to mass sack workers whose only offence is that they chose to serve their fatherland faithfully and diligently with all man made inconveniences is most unfortunate. We are, therefore, angered that even in the face of this deprivation, we are being provoked and humiliated.

“Let it be known to members of the public that peaceful picketing is guaranteed under section 43 of Trade Union ACT CAP T14 LFN 2004. This position of the law has been affirmed severally by the superior courts of record up to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We particularly call on all workers and citizens of Kaduna State to tag Tuesday, 18th May, 2021 as a sad day for democracy and a day of mourning when an elected Governor threw away the constitution he swore to uphold and embraced thuggery.

“We call on the entire citizens of Kaduna State to particularly remember this day so that when this same man come calling to beg for votes to go to the retirement home of former Governors – the senate or for any other elective position, he should be rejected out rightly as there is no room for anarchist in a democratic society.”

The union, therefore, call on Mal. El-Rufai to as a matter of urgency to recall all those he sacked unjustly and to publicly offer an unreserved apology to the Global President and Nigerian Workers within the next forty eight hours for the dastardly act.

Also, the union re-affirmed her commitment to actions already taken and others being contemplated by the leadership of Congress to bring succor to the long suffering workers of Kaduna State.

Furthermore, he called on her members nationwide to remain alert and await further directives on this matter as “an injury to one is an injury to all” and “injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere”.

The illegal actions by the Governor which is being challenged by the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress includes; retirement of Officers who are 50 years of age and above. Retirement of Officers on GL. 14 and above.

Converting Officers on GL. 01 – 06 to casual labourers. Dismissal of Nurses on GL. 14 and below and the dismissal of Lecturers and Staff of Kaduna State University for participating in the peaceful protest.

These actions have been taken without regard to extant labour laws and circulars that regulate employment of public servants whose appointment are clothed with statutory flavor.