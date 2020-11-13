El-Rufai files N1.5 billion suit against Omokri, Odinkalu, others

By Andrew Orolua

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has sued Reno Omokri, media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, human rights activist, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and others in a N2 billion defamation suit.

In separate suits filed by his lawyer A.U. Mustapha (SAN) before the FCT High Court, Gov. El -Rufai also joined as defendants Thisday Newspaper, Daniel Elombah, Elombah Communications, Joseph Onu, and Auta Nyada.

In the case against Omokri, the governor contends that statements contained in his publication titled: “El Rufai’s e-mail saying southern women youth corps members are seen as whores” which was published by Thisday Newspaper on Sunday 14th of June 2020, is injurious to his reputation, adding that it is malicious, unwarranted and defamatory.

The governor demanded N500 million in compensation and an apology published in the newspaper.

In the suit against Odinkalu, Daniel Elombah and Elombah Communications, Gov. El -Rufai contends that the publication titled: “Litany of 25 critics who have suffered at El-Rufai’s hands” compiled by Chidi Odinkalu which was published in Elombah. com on September 2, 2020 is malicious, unlawful and without any justification.

He demanded N500 million in damages and an apology for the defamatory, as the report was injurious to his reputation.

READ ALSO: El-rufa’i eulogies deputy, Hadiza Balarabe

Gov. El- Rufai also argued that the letter written by Joseph Onu and dated August 19, 2020 titled: “Request to withdraw the offer of platform at the 2020 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Malam Nasir El Rufai” addressed to Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi (SAN) in his capacity as the chairman, technical committee on conference planning of the Nigerian Bar Association and copied to Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Chairman, Board of Trustee, Nigerian Bar Association and Mr. Olumide Akpata, the President of the NBA and published in the media is defamatory and greatly injurious to the reputation of the claimant.

The governor also demands an apology and N500 million in damages. meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the hearing. Our reporter recalls that Gov. El-Rufia was barred from delivering his address at the 2020 annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) under controversial circumstances.