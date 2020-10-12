El-Rufai dragged to court over appointment of new emir, Bamali

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and nine others have been dragged to the state’s High Court over the appointment of a new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamali.

One of the contestants for the Zazzau Emirate stool, Bashir Aminu, also known as the Iyan Zazzau, sent this petition to the court.

Daily Times recalls that El-Rufai had appointed Bamali following the death of the 18th emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris, last month after a 45-year reign.

Ever since the appointment of the new monarch, uneasy calm reigned over the emirate.

The Iyan Zazzau, who was among those earlier selected by the Zazzau kingmakers, having scored the highest marks to succeed the late Idris, on Monday, instituted a suit to challenge the process that led to the emergence of the new emir.

Others shortlisted by the kingmakers for recommendations to the governor were the Yariman Zazzau, Munir Jafaru; and the Turakin Karaman Zazzau, Aminu Idris.

Among the criteria considered by the kingmakers were that the new emir must be learned both in western and Islamic education.

But the governor allegedly set aside the recommendations of the kingmakers and appointed Bamali as the new emir.

According to the suit, the Iyan Zazzau sought the court to declare him the emir having scored the highest votes cast by the kingmakers.

The court process was filed by Yunus Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Apart from El-Rufai, others joined in the suit were the Attorney-General of Kaduna State; Kaduna State Council of Chiefs; Zazzau Emirate Council; Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu; Fagachin Zazzau, Umaru Muhammad; Mohammad Abbas, Makama Karamin Zazzau; Dalhatu Kasimu Imam, Limamin Juma’an Zazzau; Mohammad Sani Aliyu, Limamin Konan Zazzau; Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th,9th, and 10th defendants respectively in the suit.

But in the document made available to newsmen in Kaduna, the Iyan Zazzau sought “a declaration that the plaintiff is still the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privileges pertaining thereto.

“An order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, as the Emir of Zazzau;

“An injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from acting in the installation of the 10th defendant to the throne of the Emir of Zazzau or presenting to the 10th defendant with the staff of office until the final determination of this suit.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, servants or through any person or persons howsoever from treating, presenting or dealing with or installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 10th defendant from parading, presenting or styling himself as the Emir of Zazzau or from putting on or wearing any paraphernalia or insignia of the Emir of Zazzau.

“An order of perpetual injuction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from dealing with, treating, presenting, or dealing with installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau or handing over to him the staff of office of the Emir of Zazzau.”