Doosuur Iwambe

Emma Aispuro Coronel, the wife of famous Mexican drug lord, Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera a.k.a El Chapo has gone on vacation two weeks after her husband was sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years.

Coronel has been sharing photos on Instagram from her vacation in Italy. She posted a photo taken on a gondola near the Rialto Bridge on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy.

]The 29-year-old also posted a snap of her Starbucks coffee and a piece of cake on her Instagram account with the caption: ‘What diet?’

In the past week, Coronel has also shared pictures of El Chapo clothing line on Instagram.

Her trip comes less than two weeks after a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced her husband El Chapo, 62, to life in prison, plus 30 years.

The 62-year-old drug lord was found guilty of 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a federal court in New York in February.

Asides being handed a life imprisonment sentence on July 17, 2019, he was also given an additional 30 years for unlawful use of firearms. He was also ordered to pay $12.6bn (£10bn) in forfeiture. He however denounced his treatment, calling the trial unfair.