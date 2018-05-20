Ekwunife to APC: Replicate seamless political transition like in Lagos nationwide

A call to replicate the seamless political transition in Lagos nationwide, has been made by the Chairman of Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Election Committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

She linked the massive infrastructural renewal across the state to political stability being enjoyed in Lagos, stressing that it was time for such to be replicated nationwide to facilitate growth and development.

Speaking at the weekend, during the Congress of the party held at the party’s Secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, Ekwunife, whose Committee was appointed by the National Working Committee of the party to conduct the state Congress, particularly commended the seamless political transition and the peaceful conduct of members of the party throughout the Congress, saying such political maturity was rare in the country.

“We are very glad to be here. We have been here since yesterday and we have been interacting with members of the state Exco and other party leaders.

We also had stakeholders meeting yesterday and we stand to say Lagos State is politically stable. Not only that we are here to conduct the Congress, we are going to suggest to the party that other states should take Lagos State as a model.

“Without having political stability, you can’t have massive infrastructure anywhere. So, when you are outside Lagos and you are hearing that Lagos is performing; Lagos is growing; Lagos is expanding in terms of infrastructure, it is just about political stability.

And it is only in Lagos that you see a Chairman of a political party that has been Chairman for the past years and there is so much joy in him handing over.

“So, Lagos State is not just having smooth transition in governance, it is also having smooth transition in the political party which is rare anywhere in the states,” Ekwunife said.

She commended the outgoing Chairman, Chief Henry Ajomale, for his commitment, zeal and trust in the party, saying that it was obvious that the progress of the party was paramount in the state.

Ekwunife said the congress conducted by her committee was the only authentic election to produce executives of the party in the state, saying any other one “is null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The Congress, which was attended by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; deputy governor, Idiat Adebule; secretary to the state government, Tunji Bello, among others, produced Alhaji Tunde Balogun as the new Chairman of the party.

Other key state officials elected unanimously are State Deputy Chairman, Chief Sunday Ajose; Vice Chairman (West), Funsho Olugunde; Vice Chairman (East), Ashipa Olusanya; Vice Chairman (Central), Akeem Bamgbola; State Secretary, Dr Wale Ahmed; Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe, among others.